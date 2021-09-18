Man Performs Amazing Stunt With Sword; Netizens Go Gaga Over His Masterly Act

Nearly six thousand videos are uploaded every second on Instagram only. Well, this is the only figure of one social media platform. If we calculate the videos that are uploaded every day, it goes beyond one's imagination. In such a scenario, it is rare of the rarest possibility that a person's video goes viral on a social media platform. Meanwhile, talented people always find ways to get the attention of netizens. One such video showcasing athlete Shaquan Parson is absolutely incredible to watch. The short clip starts with a person, having an impressive physique, can be seen holding a sword. Soon the person makes a high jump and can be seen performing with a sharp weapon. Watch the viral sword fighting videos:

Netizens applaud man's sword fighting videos

As the video proceeds, Shaquan Parson does amazing flawless flips. Now, the lively video has garnered the interest of the viewers and made the video viral on the internet. The video that was shared with the caption: "Clean transition" has grabbed the attention of thousands of netizens. Several Instagram users also took to the comments section to applaud the stunt of the Shaquan Parson. One such user wrote, "He could be ALL of the Power Rangers. At once. Single takes. Speed." "When you can hear the blade cutting the air….You are ready Shaquan-son ⚔️" read the comment of the other social media user. "Where can I get katanas like these I want real ones from Asia😍😍🔥🔥" commented an Instagram user named Chelsy Joe. "🔥🔥man bro you bro putting killer instinct Jago Combos 😂" commented the another user.

Everyone is not lucky as Shaquan Parson; Kerala karate teacher succumbed to burn injuries while performing stunts

However, everyone is not as lucky and talented as Shaquan Parson. Recently, a 19-year-old Karate teacher succumbed to burn injuries while performing karate stunts during an event in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. The footage of the shocking incident was recorded on camera, showing the young master performing dangerous stunts before he was engulfed by fire. The victim, identified as Balaji, was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. However, he couldn't survive and breathed his last on Friday while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the local police station has registered a case and is investigating the matter.

