Man Photoshops His Pic To Make It Look Like He Is Inside The Fridge, Netizens In Splits

People often edit their pictures to post them on their social media accounts but a person from Palestine has used his creativity of editing a picture differently. Saeed has photoshopped his image to make it look like he is inside a fridge. He has shared the pictures on his Twitter account and the post is now going viral. In the first picture, he has waved into the camera and in another picture, he is seated on the food items inside the fridge.

Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge

Saeed on his Twitter account posted two pictures of the fridge with his face photoshopped inside the fridge. Alongside the picture, he wrote the caption, "my fridge has a screen so sometimes I get bored and photoshop myself to make it look like I'm in there." Since being shared, the pictures have got more than 7.6 lakh likes and has accumulated more than 78000 Retweets. The pictures have captured the attention of netizens and they are commenting on the post. Take a look at the post he shared.

While replying to the same thread, he shared some more posts. Saeed also received a reply from the official Twitter account of Samsung US. Since being shared, people could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Some users also asked why the fridge has a screen. Take a look at the posts he shared.

everyone takes their instagrams seriously and then there’s me pic.twitter.com/aA7Y8zI7Vi — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 10, 2021

if you thought I was the silly one in my family: https://t.co/j70Gz1KDE6 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 10, 2021

Samsung won’t DM me back for a gift for all this advertisement I might send them one of these ðŸ™ https://t.co/2MFREnoH6g — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 12, 2021

POV: You're the bottle of lemon juice pic.twitter.com/UrQ6ZPy4i4 — Samsung US (@SamsungUS) March 10, 2021

One user wrote, "That must have been a pricy feature lol." "wait why do u need a screen on a fridge?", another user commented. Another user commented, "I laughed at this harder than I thought I would! Omg, now I want a refrigerator with a screen so I can do the same". Another user wrote, "You blocking the products in the fridge so everybody gotta open it Loudly crying face." Another person wrote, "these images hold so much power." Another individual commented, "This seems to be the only acceptable way to use a screen like this."

