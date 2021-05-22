Man Punches Seagull Trying To Snatch Food, Viral Video Is Both 'horrible' And 'hilarious'

A man has shown flexibility in saving the food from a seagull who had approached to steal the meal. The video that surfaced on the internet shows a man excitedly getting what appears to be some prawns from The Seafood Shack but a seagull sitting atop the stand wanted to have a bite of the meal. The man not ready to give up on his food punches the bird in its belly. The clip has caught the attention of the people on the internet who took to the comments section to share hilarious reactions.

Man punches seagull

The video shared on Reddit shows the man purchasing food from an eatery. As the man is walking with his food, the bird tries to execute the plan of stealing the food from his hand. But, the man in order to save his meal in retaliation punches the bird on the stomach. The seagull then flies off leaving the man to carry on with his treat. The video shows the man walking towards the person holding the camera casually as if nothing had happened. Watch the video here:

The clip has since garnered more than 64,000 upvotes and thousands of reactions from people reacting to the encounter. One user commented, "No kidding. I am sure that screamed helped convince him to do it." Another person commented, "Perfectly practiced maneuver that the gull had pulled a thousand times. he never saw the punch coming." Another individual wrote, "From the looks of it, it's definitely not the first time that guy has thrown a punch." Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, Manish Hariprasad, a bird enthusiast had shared images of a Goan woman who comes from a fishing village and is known for protecting the birds. The images which have been uploaded show a myna sitting on her head. The second image shows the woman raising her hand to her head so that the chick could shift to her hand and be brought down. The bird can be seen flying away from her hand. The images have now gone viral on social media with the netizens sharing the images all across the internet.

This lady, from a fishing village in Goa, rescues the bird chicks that fall down from the nests.

Like this Myna chick, who refused to sit anywhere other than her head.

Heart-melting moment was when she gently scolded it 'when will you go home?'#IndiAves @IndiAves @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/g5N1Kuyyiw — Manish Hariprasad (@manishariprasad) April 9, 2021

IMAGE: Reddit.com

