Man Puts Pride Flag On Storefront In New York, Messages Son About It; Post Wins Internet

The story of the thoughtful gesture of the man has been shared by his son, a Brooklyn-based comedian Gus Constantellis on the microblogging site.

Apoorva Kaul
US

A store owner’s heartwarming gesture for LGBTQ+ customers has gone viral on social media. The story of the thoughtful gesture of the man has been shared by his son, a Brooklyn-based comedian Gus Constantellis on Twitter. Gus Constantellis has posted the screenshot of the message that his father sent after putting up a pride flag on his storefront. The post has struck a chord with netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. 

Pride flag on the storefront in Manhattan

Gus Constantellis shared the screenshot of the text alongside the caption, "My dad got a Pride flag for his storefront and he texted me this[sic]." In the post, Gus Constantellis shared the picture of the text, where his father informed him about putting up a pride flag at the entrance of the store. His father after putting up the pride flag wanted his son to check whether the flag was positioned correctly. His father asked him, "goes like this or sideways." The post has gone viral on the microblogging site and several netizens expressed their views.

Take a look at the post here:

The post has garnered 320.9K likes and 12.9K retweets. After the post went viral, Gus Constantellis replied to his tweet and informed him about his father's store. Gus Constantellis in a tweet said, "His store is called John’s Cleaners and Tailors near the UES in Manhattan. He’s an immigrant and this store was his American dream. Thanks for the love on this tweet![sic]." One user commented, "Ok this is literally the only tweet Twitter has ever recommended for me that I actually enjoyed[sic]." Another user commented, "This is the most endearing thing I’ve seen all day[sic]." Another user commented, "Wow. How sweet and kind a gesture. And it’s not even June. Here here to your dad and his support[sic]."

Check out some user reactions:

