Man Receives 64 Debit Cards From Bank After He Asked For A Replacement

In what people are terming as a ‘hilarious glitch’, a man from the US has received 64 copies of his debit card from the bank. Peter, who shared his tale on Reddit said that he had applied for a copy of his debit card after he lost the original a few weeks ago. However, instead of a single replacement, he had to deal with five dozen replicas of the same card.

Sharing a photograph of the cards lined together, he revealed that ever since he applied for a debit card, his bank kept him sending one copy every day. Shared two days ago, the picture shows all the news bank cards still fixed to the hard paper emblazoned with the logo of the Premium Members Credit Union. While the debit cards have left Peter baffled, his story has become a “hot topic” of discussion on the social media website.

'Weirdest card deck ever'

Since posted, it has garnered over 1.6 thousand upvotes and triggered hilarious responses from people. Many users also took the opportunity to suggest to him, alternate ways to use the card. “Turn them into playing cards. All you have to do is to write numbers on their backs and you have the weirdest deck in existence,” recommended one user. Meanwhile, another joked, “Go Fish: You got any 4602 1933 4545 0007s?.”

While, Peter's bank, although wrongly, was quick to reply, another man in Canada received an online order after eight years. In an equally stunning but hilarious incident, a man from Toronto, Canada received a package which he had ordered eight years ago. According to reports, Elliot Berinstein found a parcel lying outside his door, earlier this month. However, it left him baffled as he did not order anything in recent days.

Upon later investigation, it was found that the package was sent by Well.ca and contained a hair cream which was originally ordered eight years ago. It was eventually delivered to Berinstein by Canada Post, international media reported. Sharing the photo, of the original receipt, which was dated August 2012, Berinstein wrote that the contents of the tube had now turned yellow from white.

