Pune Man Receives Rs 19k Earbuds Instead Of Rs 300 Lotion, Amazon's Response Wins Hearts

The man who is being called “the luckiest on earth” is Gautam Rege who received wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000 instead of a skin lotion of Rs 300 by Amazon.

The man who is being called “the luckiest on earth” is Gautam Rege who received wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000 instead of a skin lotion of Rs 300. Amazon’s goof-up has gone viral on Twitter after the internet user posted the image of the package where the Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones can be seen next to a Surf Excel detergent. Moreover, what has further left tens of thousands of people with a jaw drop is that Rege informs Amazon has refused to take back the order because it was “non-returnable”. The tweet has been liked by over 21,000 people and most of them tagged Amazon to receive the same kind of order. 

‘I now believe in God’

Rege’s experience with Amazon India has not only left thousands speechless but few of them even said they “now believe in God”. Many tagged Amazon in their comments and said: “surprise me”. Some internet users made memes using reactions from Bollywood movies and others just wondered what would have happened to the person who must have ordered expensive earbuds but received a skin lotion. One of the netizens offered Rege to exchange the Bose earbuds for “amazing” skin lotion. The market price of the earbuds that Rege received is Rs 18,900.

