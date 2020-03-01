The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Man Released From Quarantine Can't Stop Coughing On Live TV, Netizens Terrified

What’s Viral

Video of a man coughing uncontrollably on live television has raised eyebrows across the internet. Frank Wucinski along with family was previously quarantined.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man released from coronavirus quarantine can't stop coughing on live TV,netizens terrified

Video of a man coughing uncontrollably on live television has raised eyebrows across the internet. Frank Wucinski, from Pennsylvania, US along with his three-year-old daughter appeared live on a TV show to describe his experience in quarantine after he was suspected of having coronavirus. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has reportedly infected more than 85,000 and killed nearly 29,000 people globally.

Read: Kim Jong-un Warns Of 'serious Consequences' If Coronavirus Spreads To North Korea

The whole family was quarantined

A video clip from the interview shows Frank Wucinski cough enough to need water. It further shows Wucinski drinking from his daughter’s water bottle which the toddler puts back in her mouth after her father finishes drinking. According to media reports, Wucinski’s father-in-law was tested positive for COVID-19 following which the whole family was put in isolation in San Diego.

Read: What Is The Real Size Of The Coronavirus Epidemic In Iran?

The video has garnered nearly 60 thousand likes and 18 thousand retweets. Meanwhile, it has left netizens both terrified and wondering about the next victim. Read what people had to say:

Read: From Plastic Foil To Helmets: Chinese Comes Up With Innovative Ideas To Avoid Coronavirus

Read: Thailand Reports Its First Coronavirus Fatality

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
BJP'S JIBE ON SAAMANA'S EDITOR
THAKUR BREAKS SILENCE ON DELHI RIOT
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
INFANTINO SAYS 'WRONG' ONLY MEN DECIDING LAWS OF SOCCER
SHIV SENA FLIPS ON MUSLIM QUOTA