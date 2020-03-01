Man Released From Quarantine Can't Stop Coughing On Live TV, Netizens Terrified

Video of a man coughing uncontrollably on live television has raised eyebrows across the internet. Frank Wucinski, from Pennsylvania, US along with his three-year-old daughter appeared live on a TV show to describe his experience in quarantine after he was suspected of having coronavirus. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has reportedly infected more than 85,000 and killed nearly 29,000 people globally.

The whole family was quarantined

A video clip from the interview shows Frank Wucinski cough enough to need water. It further shows Wucinski drinking from his daughter’s water bottle which the toddler puts back in her mouth after her father finishes drinking. According to media reports, Wucinski’s father-in-law was tested positive for COVID-19 following which the whole family was put in isolation in San Diego.

Man released from coronavirus quarantine interviewed on Fox:



*cough cough*



“They said I’m fine”



*cough*



pic.twitter.com/CPk3aEL09H — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 28, 2020

The video has garnered nearly 60 thousand likes and 18 thousand retweets. Meanwhile, it has left netizens both terrified and wondering about the next victim. Read what people had to say:

Good luck to the next person who gets hooked up to that mic he just coughed all over 😬 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 29, 2020

He sharing water with his kid. Trump people are just beyond belief. If there is a pandemic, we're doomed — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) February 28, 2020

As a teacher, watching this guy coughing, then SHARE his daughter's drink...

I just broke out in a faux corona virus sweat. — enrich12 (@enrich1212) February 29, 2020

SOMEONE FIND THIS MAN AND PUT HIM BACK IN QUARANTINE NOW https://t.co/qf57Hjbkpt — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 28, 2020

Ok, this is worse than I thought it would be. He shares the water bottle with his daughter? Wut? Please tell me this is some reverse psy-ops. Because I want to disinfect my phone screen after watching this. https://t.co/b5R9JMCKzR — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 28, 2020

Omg he coughs on his hand and immediately touches his kids hand which will inevitably end up in her mouth 😬 seriously how do adults not know how to cough into their elbow — Kia 🧢 ❄️ (@Kia_thecar) February 28, 2020

