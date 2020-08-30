Australian Man Rents Out Parenting Services, Netizens Impressed

An Australian man named Jake James has started a bizarre business venture where he rents out his parenting services to careless dads who are not able to take care of their children. According to the reports, Jake belongs to Blue Haven in New South Wales. Jake took to his social media as he spread a word about the services that he provides. Impressed by the selfless service that Jake is offering, netizens have deemed him as a 'genius'.

The new parenting service in Australia

According to the caption of the social media post, Jake has termed this business venture as a ‘new career move’. He has made a collage of a picture of him, listed with the services that he provides. He has mentioned that his rental includes not more than 2 weekends a month. Jake has promised daycare and school pickup in his services. He is charging $30 per hour for his unique service, However, he has mentioned that a surge of 20% will be applied if he is working on Sunday after 4pm. In the caption he has written, “Trying out a new career move to get away from trucks so everybody get onboard and support your boy. Rent a daddy today”.

Uploaded on August 19, the post has gathered 1.3K reactions and 1.2K comments. The post has been shared 1.2K times. Impressed by his services, netizens have also tagged their friends on the post.

This is not the first time that someone has come up with such a bizarre way of earning. In another incident, a man from Arizona in the United States is earning money by selling the images of his feet on social media. Named Jason Stromm, the man has 4,915 followers on his Instagram account named, ‘jasons_feet’. The account consists of various videos with his feet in focus. His videos include various mind controlling sessions where he is trying to hypnotize his viewers by his feet. Instagram is not his only source of income as he also makes money through OnlyFans. Through this portal, he sends exclusive photos to his clients and customers. Reports suggest that his standard subscription is for $7.99.

(Image Credits: Facebook/JakeJames)

