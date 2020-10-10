Hurricane Delta: Man Rescues 300 Dogs And Other Animals As Storm Hits, Earns Praises

A Mexican animal rights activist is being hailed online for providing shelter to approximately 300 stray dogs, and tons of other animals as Hurricane Delta made landfall in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. In an online post by Tierra de Animales on Facebook, Ricardo Pimentel can be seen surrounded by hundreds of pooches, cats, bunnies, chickens, rabbits, and even a hedgehog as he rescued and sheltered them in a compassionate move now being acknowledged by people online.

“The hurricane has moved away, but it has left us with a lot of work and hundreds of animals to rearrange, feed, and keep in better conditions,” Pimentel informed in a post as he shared images of himself among several animals, care-taking. “When this hurricane is over, we're going to need a lot of help stocking up on food and most likely to repair the damage,” he said, adding, “Please consider making a donation to Land of Animals,” in his earnest request for help.

The considerate man made prior arrangements in the facilities at the Tierra de Animales animal shelter to accommodate the stray animals in order to protect them from strong winds and heavy rains. He urged the others not to be afraid to “shelter even one stray dog or cat on your block” that could save lives from the treacherous impact of the hurricane.

Scores of animals 'protected'

Shortly after Pimentel shared the post, the Latino social media poured in appreciation for the ‘real-life hero’ comparing him to Noah’s Arc, lauding his commendable act. The post was even shared by the prominent Mexican celebrities, who admired Pimentel’s commitment and dedication to animal welfare. According to the Tierra De Animales website, the man managed to protect hundreds of animals from the dangers of injuries and fatalities likely to have occurred due to the powerful hurricane. He urged the people for companionship with the animals and be responsible for their safety and save them where mistreatment is witnessed by “scrupulous” people.

