Man Rescues Lone Kitten From Road; Gets Ambushed By Rest Of The Litter In Viral Video

The internet is swarming with videos of cats and dogs in which people get to witness their goofiness, presence of mind as well as cute antics. But here is something that will surely melt the hearts of netizens. Recently, a video of a man who on his way to work stopped to rescue a kitten, and as he picked the adorable kitten in his hands, the next turn of the camera just left him in ambush. The kitten video has all the ingredients to make you smile as well.

The video opens up to show an Instagram user Robertbrantley stopping his car to remove a tiny kitten out of the way. Just as he picked up the kitten, the camera turned to a patch of grass off the road where one can see many more kittens running towards him other than the one held in his hand. Sharing the video he wrote, "Left work to go to the range. Passed a baby kitten I knew wouldn’t make it through the night and the wife has been wanting a cat for the farm; figured I’d stop and rescue the thing I backed up to get a short clip and got ambushed by the mob. Does anyone want a kitten at a screaming price? I’ll cut you a deal!".

As the video progressed, the camera showed some of the kittens running and hopping in between the user's legs. Meanwhile, there was the other video shared by Robertbrantley, where these kittens were seen inside the car along with his equipment. He shared the video on Instagram. This is not the first time any such video melted the hearts of people, there many such kitten videos emerging on the internet.

'we are getting a kitten Rob', Netizens say

The video has garnered around 606K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The heartwarming video has prompted many to express their views, "That turned into a lot of kittens!!", a user wrote. The second user said, "They used the one as bait and then saw it was okay and rushed ya". The third user expressed, "we are getting a kitten Rob they played you well. they chose you, it means a lot you are a good man and this video is the best I've watched for a while. thank you".

Image: Instagram/@robertbrantley_