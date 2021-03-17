Man Rescues Turtle From Beneath The Rocks, Netizens Hail Him As 'hero': Watch

A video which has recently surfaced on the internet shows a man rescuing a turtle stuck beneath the rocks. Uploaded on Twitter by Indian forest service official Susanta Nanda, the video is aimed at sharing an inspiring message. In the caption of the video, Nanda wrote that being a true hero is not about letting others know that you did the right thing, however, it is about you knowing that you did the right thing.

Turtle rescued and set free

The nearly 20 seconds long video begins with a man pulling out the turtle who has been stuck between the two rocks. After a swim, a turtle crawled out of the shore and ended up getting stuck between the rocks. The man then spotted the turtle and helped it make a rescue. Towards the end of the video, we see that the man lets the turtle free as it crawls towards the waves. People in the background can be heard praising the man as sounds of cheering and applauding the man are very evident. “Let’s go, yay”, a voice can be heard saying.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 7.5K views. Praising the man, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Because there is no hero". Another person wrote, "So true Susanta ji it is doing good deeds which will give you the true satisfaction. Amazing share as always". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "Therein lies bigger satisfaction". Let's have a look at the comments on the video.

