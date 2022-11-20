As the world population has reached more than 8 billion, people around the globe have been flooding the internet with photos and videos giving evidence of it. One such video has taken the internet by storm in which it showcases a man riding a cycle while carrying 9 children. The incident came to light when a Twitter user, @JaikyYadav16, on November 15 shared a video with the caption, “Today the world's population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement”.

In the 18-second-long video, nine children are seen being transported on a bicycle by a man. The two-rear wheeler's seat is occupied by three children, while one child is seen to be standing on top of the others and gripping the man's shoulders. Another little one is seen to be seated facing the man above the front tire while two other kids are spotted perched on the bicycle's front bar. The two remaining children positioned themselves on the rider's arms and clung to him the entire time.

Take a look at the bicycle viral video:

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

Netizens' reaction to viral video

After the short video was shared on the social media platform, it garnered over 7,216 Likes and 837 Retweets. The post has also received several comments with netizens expressing their astonishment. One of the users wrote, “That is based on assumption that growth is mathematical. As the population is educated the growth decreases,” while another said, “Some time we have to change narrative to see thing 1) They might not all his own kids 2) they didn't get a public transport facility (as seen in video rural area).” “Stop passing your judgment. Tou must not have felt how hard is survival of new borns in a deprived environment. More offsprings is to increase the chances some of them survive," the third comment read.

This is India man never gets old always take care of his children and family God bless you my friend 🙏 — Rajesh (@rajesh15101965) November 16, 2022

I am more interested in Bicycle and Tyre Companies. Real strong…. — लिखावट (@likhawatkisyahi) November 16, 2022

As per a United Nations estimate, the world's population was predicted to reach 8 billion on Tuesday, November 15, with much of the expansion coming from emerging African countries. Nigeria is one of them, whose resources are already at their maximum capacity. In Lagos, which has a population of more than 15 million, residents struggle for everything from space on crowded buses to energy to light their houses, often traveling two hours each way.

(Image: Twitter/ @JaikyYadav16)