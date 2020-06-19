Video: Man Opens Soda Cans With His Teeth, Stunned Netizens Ask 'how Do You Do That?'

A video of a US man who rips off the lids of soft drink cans with his teeth has earned him the title of a 'human can opener' on social media. Aghast after watching the videos, viewers are left scratching their heads at the unique skill of the man. Many are wondering how the man in the video managed to dent holes and tear off the can’s lid in one swift move. Since shared on social media and on his YouTube channel, the video has amassed over 441.6 k likes and a huge reaction from the viewers

“What just happened,” a commenter wrote, astonished. “How did you do that,” wrote another. “So, how did he do that?” asked the third. “but I'm Impressed,” wrote the fourth while making applaud emoticons. “CEO of a can opener,” wrote the fifth making a laughter emoticon. While one of the videos has garnered more than 6 million views, Evanilson Gomes, who is 35, has been an expert practicing the technique for 5 years as he mostly opens all lids with his sharp teeth. A resident of Brockton in the US state of Massachusetts, he has uploaded many videos of himself slashing the bottles open with just his mouth.

Experts warn about teeth damage

While some people have been experts in using their teeth to pry off metal bottle caps or lids, the healthcare experts have constantly warned against biting metal, or chewing on metallic objects because they are much harder than your teeth and can seriously cause damage. Earlier, in India, a man claimed that his jaw got stuck after he attempted to pop the top off a soda bottle, as per a report. Further, he was also diagnosed with dystonia – a disorder that means involuntary muscle contractions can get jammed to one side of the face. Also, the experts warned that the adventurous habit of bottle-cap opening might lead to damage in the roots and might end up breaking teeth.

