Man Scared Of Being Buried Alive Had A Window And A Bell Fitted Into His Grave

A bizarre yet hilarious tale unfolded after it was revealed that a man from Vermont in the US had gotten a window made at his grave just in case he was buried alive. Dr Timothy Clark Smith, who passed away in 1893, was very concerned that he would be buried alive someday. To avoid the same, he got his own resting place made and customized it with a bell that he could ring just in case he woke up.

A video of his grave was shared on YouTube, wherein a woman spilt details about his rare paranoia. She further revealed that Dr Smith passed away on Halloween in 1893 and “never needed to use that bell again”. However, she concluded by discussing the “horrors” that the grave keeper would undergo in case he hears “the bell” someday.

"A man who had a fear of being buried alive had a window fitted into his grave so people could peer down and check he was really dead," the description with the video reads.

Woman returns from dead

While the doctor never needed the bell, a 20-year-old woman was recently found alive at the burial centre, where she was taken for the funeral after paramedics mistakenly pronounced her dead. The strange incident took place on August 23 in Michigan, Detroit, where the woman, after found unresponsive at her home, was declared dead by the paramedics who had come to check on her following family's distress call to 911. The woman identified as Timesha Beauchamp, who has some pre-existing medical issues, is currently being treated at a hospital, where she is on a ventilator.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when Timesha's family found her unresponsive and called 911. The Southfield police officers who reached the place, called Southfield Fire Department, whose Emergency Medical Team (EMT) performed CPR and other reviving methods for 30 minutes before pronouncing her dead. As per reports, the police officers saw Timesha moving and summoned the EMT again, who allegedly claimed that it was due to the medication she was on and there's nothing to look into. Timesha was then reviewed at a local hospital, where her medical data was analysed and she was declared dead.

