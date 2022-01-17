Man Serves 'Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll'; Netizens Beg Him To 'Stop This Blasphemy'

Exploring new restaurants and checking out various food combinations have become one of the most popular trends on social media. The ongoing COVID pandemic, which although has limited the exciting activity, did not succeed in dimming out people's fascination towards trying out new food. From fusing fruits with ice cream to serving Masala Dosa with different flavoured chutneys, people often have tried various eccentric combinations.

However, in an extremely bizarre case of mixing two kinds of food, a video of a man making Masala Dosa ice cream is sending the internet into a frenzy. The video has gained traction on social media with netizens begging to 'stop the blasphemy'.

Masala dosa ice cream roll

An Instagram user called The Great Indian Foodie shared a video from Delhi where a man can be seen taking a big chunk of the masala dosa and chopping it to pieces. He further mixes the popular South Indian dish with a scoop of ice cream and proceeds to make rolls out of it. The bizarre combo further escalates as the man tops the masala dosa ice cream rolls with the potato filling and serves the dish by pouring the popular sambar and white chutney on the side.

Netizens react to Masala Dose ice cream

It was not long before people stumbled across the video and pointed out the strange combination of the dish. However, the internet appeared enraged as social media flooded with hilarious memes. A netizen wrote, ''Ey Rascala.... Masala Dosa Icecream Man, you just couldn't wait to make this tasty treat no? All because I wanted 3 minutes of glory for finding the sweet fried idli recipe and tweeting about it... Masala Dosa Icecream Man, beknown, you are a bad, bad boy. Off with your head! (sic)''

was wondering why dosa was trending and turns out someone in north made ice cream rolls w masala dosa 🤡 — ju (@xiuxpcy) January 17, 2022

Just saw a video where the man makes icecream dosa rolls. Stop this blasphemy! Stop destroying food on the name of innovations!!#dosa — Shubhavi Faldessai (@shubhavi097) January 17, 2022

Not long before there's ice cream dosa with chocolate sauce, cheese and dolo toppings — Yaba (@yabasust) January 17, 2022

Another netizen tweeted, ''What the hell Since I appreciate creative people but this kinda creativity with my two favourites #dosa and on top of it #icecream, sorry can't be welcomed. #No Please. (sic)'' One netizen checked out what the fuzz was about himself and ended up with the same feeling as the internet as he tweeted, ''When I saw this tweet I was happy not knowing what he is talking about, but Twitter didn't like that idea. And now after seeing that abomination my day is ruined.''

Everyday I wish dosa-cheese eaters a hell, these people? You all are going straight to boiling oil bowl, no tour in hell for you all. https://t.co/1FcTckXy3H — Gayu⁷🐹 Jk Prod Suga (@namusIuv) January 17, 2022

When I saw this tweet I was happy not knowing what he is talking about, but Twitter didn't like that idea. And now after seeing that abomination my day is ruined. pic.twitter.com/9vKivcIjkk — Rahul Mutreja (@brawll66) January 17, 2022

saw a video of masala dosa ice cream roll, it looked like daulat ki chaat, bet it tastes like shit. pic.twitter.com/T2n0cP24MW — Cloverso(Big win🥳) (@2022bigwinnx) January 17, 2022

(Image: @vivekraju93/@PeaceMonger143/Twitter)