Man Sets World Record Of Holding Most YouTube Accounts With Over 100,000 Subscribers

With the proliferation of social media, it has become easier for people around the world to see feats of the Guinness World Records holders. The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. Recently, the Guinness World Records has shared about a man bagging the record for 'Most YouTube Channels with over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual.

Sharing about his feat, a British man named Jack Welsh wrote on Twitter, "Broke my World Record again, the description on Guinness' website looks amazing."

He shared about holding the highest YouTube subscribers tweeting an image, which shows the names of his YouTube channels that have crossed over one lakh subscribers. According to a blog post by Guinness World Records, Jack Welsh holds 11 YouTube channels that have over one lakh subscribers. Some of his YouTube channels are JackSucksAtPopUpPirate, SamSmellsOfApricots, JackSucksAtGeography, JackSucksAtLife, Jack Massey Welsh, JackSucksAtClips, and i.

Broke my World Record again, the description on Guinness' website looks amazing pic.twitter.com/Yf2jEm7nEQ — Jack (@JackMasseyWelsh) June 21, 2022

Moreover, Guinness World Records has also shared Jack's world record post. "That's our boy," they wrote with a smiley and face hearts emoticon. The post has received over 40 likes and four retweets. The viral news is doing rounds on the internet and has gained traction online.

Netizens say, 'Incredible'

The post has accumulated more than 1,500 likes and 48 retweets. The world record has prompted people to flock to the comments section to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "Absolute genuine legend". The second user wrote, "and his newest one named: i” is sending me. but congratulations again". The third user wrote, "Jack Massey Welsh is a legend confirmed".

Image: Instagram/@jackmasseywelsh/Unsplash