Man Shares Miraculous Recovery Journey After Getting World's First Double Arm Transplant

In an incredible recovery, a man who lost his arms in a horrific accident when he was electrocuted with 11,000 volts of electricity in 1988 and fell 30 feet below onto frozen ground, has made incredible progress after undergoing the world's first double arm and shoulder transplant.

Felix Gretarsson, 49, from Lyon, France lost both his arms and was in a medically induced coma for three months before regaining consciousness. However, in 2021, Gretarsson got the world's first double arm transplant and since then, has made miraculous progress in recovery, the Daily Mail reported. He was now able to drive, and brush his teeth along with playing with his dog, the report stated. Gretarsson recently shared a video of him practising and attempting to get movement back in his left arm.

After Felix lost his arms, this was the first time he was able to hug his daughter since she was a three-month-old baby and cuddle his grandchildren. "After watching them as little babies crying and being unable to hold them it was indescribable," he told the Daily Mail.

Felix has shocked surgeons with his incredible progress.

'Your story is amazing!', Netizens react

The video shared by Felix has garnered around 15.5K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many users to put forth their views. "Hi Felix! Your story is amazing! I send my greetings from Hungary! (sic)", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "From Argentina congratulations i hope all the best,certenly now you became the life for many people around the world. Please tell us how donyou fell,we are very happy for you".

(Image: @felix_gretarsson/Instagram)