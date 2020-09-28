Man's 'socially Distanced' Selfie With 'nicest Guy' Joel McKinnon Miller Wins Internet

A Brooklyn 99 fan recently took to Reddit to share a selfie that he took with one of the show’s lead actors Joel McKinnon Miller. In the photo, Miller who plays the character of Detective Norm Scully in the Emmy winning series could be seen standing along with the user. However, what made it "truly special" was the fact that both the men were seen standing at a proper social distance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

'Distinct pleasure of serving this amazing human'

In the caption, the user wrote that he had the “distinct pleasure of serving this amazing human tonight. The nicest guy ever! Hail Scully!!! 99!!!”. The photo shows both the men standing at adjacent but st a safe distance from each other. While the user could be seen donning a black coloured mask, Miller could be seen maskless smiling.

Since shared, the adorable but vigilant selfie has won everybody's hearts and the post has garnered over 22 thousand upvotes. In addition, it has been flooded with comments from fans and non-fans alike. "I saw the episode of Everybody Loves Raymond with him in the other day and he had the same cut on that too. Guy clearly just loves that style, and why wouldnt he?" wrote a user. While another added, "We were recently watching an old episode of X-Files and he's in it. He's a cop with a flat top! My daughter was like, "hey, Scully and Scully!" Yet another user shared their expereince writing, "I follow him on instagram, and he seems like the sweetest human alive. And his instagram is filled with puzzles he and his wife do. Apparently he really is good at puzzles!"

