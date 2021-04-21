Man Sings 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' With Ukulele While Paragliding, AR Rehman Shares Video

A video of a man paragliding while playing the ukulele has gone viral on social media. The video shot at Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh shows Rupesh Maity singing the patriotic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' while paragliding in the sky. The video caught the attention of the song composer A.R. Rahman who shared the clip in his Instagram stories.

Man sings 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

The video was shared alongside the caption, "Singing Maa Tujhe Salaam at 8000 feet while paragliding". The video features Rupesh Maity playing the ukulele and singing 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' composed by A.R. Rahman. The video was shared by the composer in his Instagram story. Rupesh also shared another post on his social media account to show Rehman's recognition of the song. 'Maa Tujhe Salam' is the title song of the 1997 album Vande Mataram. The song holds two Guinness World Records for being the song performed in most languages. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has got more than 2800 likes. The man has left netizens impressed with his amazing voice and they took to the comments section to praise the amazing voice of Rupesh. One user commented, "Such Talent". Another individual wrote, "You are amazing brother. More success to you." Check out some netizens reaction.

Last year, the “cutest version” of AR Rahman’s iconic song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ was sung by a four-year-old girl from Mizoram. Since Esther Hnamte’s rendered version of the mesmerising song was posted on YouTube, the internet users flooded praises for the little girl who is a preschooler from Mizoram’s Lunglei district. From hitting “perfect” high notes to not missing a single word in the entire song, the netizens were astounded by how just how “amazing” Hnamte’s voice is. Many have shared the song across social media platforms and even tagged AR Rahman in several posts.

(Image Credits: RupeshMaity/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.