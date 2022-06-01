Man Sleeps While 2 Giant Pythons Crawl Over His Head, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Scared

Snakes are arguably among the most fearsome animals that exist on the planet. While snakes are, by nature, cautious and prefer to stay away from any possible attention, there are multiple videos on the internet featuring these venomous species sending chills down the spine of users with bizarre acts. As of now, a video has emerged on social media showing a man taking a nap with two huge Burmese pythons.

The viral video opens up to show a man named Brian Barczyk sleeping peacefully on his bed while two giant pythons climbed on top of him.

As he takes a nap, the yellow-colored pythons keep slithering and crawling over him. Anyway, the pythons did not harm him in any way. The video has been uploaded on an Instagram account named 'snakebytestv' with a caption that reads, ”Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can’t be the only one.”

Previously, a man shared a video on social media showing a thirsty snake drinking water from a glass held in the hands of a man. The video opens up to show a person holding a glass of water, following which a black cobra lowers its head and drinks water from it. The video was shared on Twitter in response to the tweet of an IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

'OMG, it's sizing YOU up to SNUGGLE!': Netizens react

The video has accumulated around 1.3 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted several views expressed by people, "Snakes r(are) so cool lol I wanna get a Mexican black kingsnake as a pet sometime," a user wrote. The second user wrote, "OMG, he's(not sure about the sex) so amazing. Love them a lot." The third user expressed, "I am afraid."

Image: Instagram/@snakebytestv