Man Springs Into Action To Put Out Fire In Front Of Neighbour’s Door; Watch

A man's prompt efforts saved his neighbour's home from being burned down when he decided to blow out the fire from the front of his door. The incident is documented in a video that has received a lot of attention online. The caption for the video states, "When firework embers started a fire at Brandon's front door, a neighbour was there to save the day!" The man was driving by his neighbour's house when he observed a little fire on his front door, according to the video. He rushed to notify the homeowners, then used a water hose to put out the fire.

Since it was posted a few days ago, the video has received over 27,741 views. People expressed their gratitude for the man in a variety of ways.

“Love his level of concern and how he jumped right into action!” an Instagram user wrote. “What an awesome neighbour!” shared another. “Respect,” commented a third. To communicate their feelings, many people used clapping hands emojis.

A fire broke down in Delhi

A few weeks ago, a fire broke out in a tour and travel business in central Delhi's Connaught Place. There were no injuries because the shop was closed and no one was inside, according to fire department authorities.

The police official said that the control room received a call about a fire at a shop in Connaught Place's K-block in the outer circle around 6.45 a.m. Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and the firefighters extinguished the flames in less than half an hour, according to the officer.

According to the fire department, four Delhi Fire Service units arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. The source of the fire still remains unknown, but as the fire department says, a huge amount of sanitiser was stored nearby, which could have caused the fire to flare up.

A video of the shop fire has gone viral on social media. The shop is seen on fire in the video, with at least two explosions inside. The fire appears to have begun as a result of a short circuit. The cause has yet to be determined by the fire service.

Image- @ring/Instagram

