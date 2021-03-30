Man Starts Petition To Put Ever Given In Suez Canal Again, Netizens Echo 'put It Back'

The gigantic container ship Ever Given finally refloated late on March 29, ending the ordeal of the maritime trade industry and restarting the Suez Canal route. Numerous tug boats, drenchers, bulldozers combined with the galactic force of supermoon were required to pull the gigantic vessel’s stern free. As the news of the ship's refloating surfaced, it sent a wave of joy not only in Egypt but across the world. However, one man does not wish the vessel to be freed and has now started a petition demanding the same.

Parik Patil, who asserted that the ship was living its best life in Suez, has now started what he termed as ‘Put the boat back’ petition. Reasoning his uncommon demand he said that the Suez Canal crisis effectively distracted the world from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, he wanted the Even Given ship to be put back at the spot it was stuck. The petition has been started on change.org.

“The Ever Given was just living its best life in the Suez Canal before it was torn away. Many people viewed that ship as a beacon of hope that distracted them from the pressures of daily life during a pandemic. PUT THE BOAT BACK!” the petition reads. READ | How did the Ever Given get stuck in the Suez Canal? Is the ship crew safe?

Netizens say 'Put it back'

GUYS THE SHIP IS UNSTUCK WHAT THE HECK IT JUST WANTED TO CHILL PLEASE PUT IT BACK pic.twitter.com/mbMSWVcWYT — abi just loves sapnap so much (@thebonecrusher_) March 29, 2021

THERE WAS SOMETHING DEEPLY COMFORTING ABOUT THE BOAT BEING STUCK AND I WOULD APPRECIATE IT IF THEY COULD PUT IT BACK — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) March 29, 2021

PUT IT BACK, PUT THAT SHIP BACK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/IOKgTVfRld — some bones in space ðŸ’€ðŸª (@undeadartclub) March 29, 2021

PLEASE THAT'S MY EMOTIONAL SUPPORT VESSEL PUT IT BACK PLEASE I'M BEGGING YOU pic.twitter.com/yivAAqemAH — â¤« (@alyx_fierro) March 29, 2021

PUT IT BACK NOW THAT BOAT WAS THE ONLE THING KEEPING ME TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/acZLKF8ICv — e! ðŸ’› á±¬ (@ethxovrk) March 29, 2021

Ever Given refloats

In the latest developments, The Ever Given ship has been shifted from the shoreline and is refloating. The Suez Canal has reopened. The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi lauded his country's efforts and stated in his tweet, "Today the Egyptians succeeded in ending the crisis of the grounded ship in the Suez Canal, despite massive technical complications which engulfed this operation".

Reportedly, Suez-based pilots guide the ship through the canal. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement is responsible for managing the ship’s crew and maintenance. Reportedly, there were 25 members of the crew who all have been reported safe and workers of these kinds of ships typically spend months at a time at sea. The Suez Canal opened in 1896 and more than 50 ships passed through it on average each day throughout 2020, according to the figures from the Suez Canal Authority.

