Man Steals Hand Sanitiser From ATM Kiosk, Netizens Call It A 'shameless Act'

While the nation is battling a devastating 2nd wave of coronavirus, a video of a man stealing a bottle of hand sanitiser from an ATM kiosk has surfaced online.

Image: Twitter


While the nation is battling a devastating second wave of coronavirus, a video of a man stealing a bottle of hand sanitiser from an ATM kiosk has surfaced on Twitter. Shared by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on April 30, the CCTV footage showed the man, wearing a face mask, putting his card back in his wallet after using the ATM. The unidentified man then is seen turning around and picking up the bottle of hand sanitiser and putting in his backup before leaving the ATM kiosk. 

When translated, the caption of the post read, “These are kleptomaniac. There are millions of ATMs in the country. To save the sanitiser from these fools, if you have to cage 200-300 rupees in every ATM, then it will take hundreds of crores of rupees. Your decent behaviour would save this money and take care of your well being. Well... #HumNahiSudhrenge”. 

Netizens call it a ‘shameless act’ 

Since shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered over 28,000 views and several comments. While some users said that there should be an FIR for such theft, others wrote that the man should be fined in a bid to stop others from repeating the same.

One user said, “Mtlb kuch bhi... #HumNahiSudhrenge. If he knows to wear mask for protection then must know why sanitizer is there and for whose safety”. Another added, “There should be an FIR for theft of public property and putting others life at risk and he should be behind bars. So the others could learn a lesson. #Shame”. “Shameless Act,” wrote third. 

Meanwhile, It is worth noting that in the last 24 hours, India's clocked 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,523 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969 cases and the death toll to 2,11,853. There are currently 32,68,710 active cases in the country. A total of 1,56,84,406, on the other hand, have recovered from the deadly virus. 

(Image: Twitter) 
 

