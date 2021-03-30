Last Updated:

Man Stuns With Incredible Moonwalk Skills, Netizens Think 'he Was On Roller Skates': Watch

A video of a man moonwalking on the street to the the beats of 'Smooth Criminal' by Michael Jackson has left the netizens mesmerised.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: Herrmanndigital/Twitter)

Recently, a video of a man moonwalking on the street has left the netizens mesmerised. The video was originally shared on Tiktok and now a Twitter user David Herrmann has reshared the clip. The person in the video was grooving on the street to the beats of Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson. Scores of social media users, who were stunned to see his incredible moves, took to the comments section and appreciated his phenomenal skills.

READ | 'Koi Jaane Na' cast has Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur with a peppy dance number

Smooth moonwalk on street

David Herrmann has shared the video along with the caption, "I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal." The video begins by showing the man getting off from a car at a traffic signal. He immediately moonwalks smoothly alongside the zebra crossing before sitting back into the car. While everyone at the signal seems to take notice of the man dancing, however, a woman simply passed by without even looking. Watch the video here:

READ | Pune auto driver aces Lavani dance moves on road, wins internet with 'superb talent'

Since being shared on March 28, the video has garnered 7.8 million views and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. The people took to the comments section to appreciate the smooth walk of the person. One user wrote, "OMG I thought he was on roller skates at first." "Ok but are his feet floating?", another individual commented. "How the hell can people move like that while using/on grippy surfaces", wrote another user. Check out the reactions of the netizens.

READ | Video: Dog imitates Michael Jackson's moonwalk; netizens say 'you rock it'

Meanwhile, a footballer from Guinea, Aboubacar Traore, recently earned the World Record for “the farthest distance moonwalk while balancing a football on the head”. While taking to Instagram, the Guinness World Record informed that Traore moonwalked 32 feet, 9 inches while balancing the ball on his head. A video was also shared in which the footballer is seen showing off his phenomenal skills and perfecting the famous dance step popularized by Michael Jackson.

(Image Credits: Herrmanndigital/Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT