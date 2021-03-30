Man Stuns With Incredible Moonwalk Skills, Netizens Think 'he Was On Roller Skates': Watch

Recently, a video of a man moonwalking on the street has left the netizens mesmerised. The video was originally shared on Tiktok and now a Twitter user David Herrmann has reshared the clip. The person in the video was grooving on the street to the beats of Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson. Scores of social media users, who were stunned to see his incredible moves, took to the comments section and appreciated his phenomenal skills.

Smooth moonwalk on street

David Herrmann has shared the video along with the caption, "I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal." The video begins by showing the man getting off from a car at a traffic signal. He immediately moonwalks smoothly alongside the zebra crossing before sitting back into the car. While everyone at the signal seems to take notice of the man dancing, however, a woman simply passed by without even looking. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on March 28, the video has garnered 7.8 million views and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. The people took to the comments section to appreciate the smooth walk of the person. One user wrote, "OMG I thought he was on roller skates at first." "Ok but are his feet floating?", another individual commented. "How the hell can people move like that while using/on grippy surfaces", wrote another user. Check out the reactions of the netizens.

i 100% thought he was on skates, and even then i was mildly impressed. After watching it a second time, i was very impressed. Dude can move! — Jason McDaniel (@jmcdanielfilms) March 28, 2021

Ok but are his feet floating? How the hell can people move like that while using/on grippy surfaces — dan (@dan_rouleau) March 28, 2021

Not sure what’s better his moves or hair — J.T. Spencer (@SpencerHowell) March 29, 2021

I can’t walk up a flight of stairs without bodily injury, so people like this leave me transfixed for hours. — Susan Wenograd (@SusanEDub) March 28, 2021

This dudes moonwalk is unreal. — Makazar (@Makazarx) March 29, 2021

I thought he was on skates when we got out of his car. — Efx (@efxSP_) March 29, 2021

Bro he’s INSANELY good. His moonwalk is so fast and clean too... — Makazar (@Makazarx) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a footballer from Guinea, Aboubacar Traore, recently earned the World Record for “the farthest distance moonwalk while balancing a football on the head”. While taking to Instagram, the Guinness World Record informed that Traore moonwalked 32 feet, 9 inches while balancing the ball on his head. A video was also shared in which the footballer is seen showing off his phenomenal skills and perfecting the famous dance step popularized by Michael Jackson.

