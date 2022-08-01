Man Surprises 'Amazonian Wife' At Wedding With Act; Brand Tie-up Post Gets Mixed Reactions

It has become common to post one's day-to-day activities on social media, and it goes without saying that major events like marriage are announced with fanfare. The wedding-related posts often come with the couple being decked up in all their glory, and some loved-up moments from the rituals.

However, a man recently had a unique way to announce his marriage, sharing glimpses of a fun-filled situation to surprise his wife. Not only did he make the announcement on LinkedIn instead of Instagram, but he also went on to involve brand integration along with the post.

As per the post on LinkedIn, the person, Krishna Varshney, who works as a Google ads Manager, got married to a woman who seemingly worked at Amazon. Sharing the post, he addressed his bride as his “Amazonian wife". To make it more interesting, he shared glimpses from a skit-type situation at the wedding where the 'varmala' (garland) gets lost and an Amazon employee delivers it to him. In the post, one could also see a person acting as a delivery executive with a box carrying the varmala.

“I gave a surprise to my Amazonian wife Faguni Khanna by creating an act of Varmala getting lost and then I ordered it from Amazon… Just doing a brand Integration with love for my love @amazon… #amazon #love," the person wrote in the caption.

Netizens' Reactions to man's brand integration on wedding announcement post

After the post went viral on the internet, it was not received well by netizens. People criticised the groom for using words like “Amazonian wife.” Besides, on LinkedIn, one of the users commented, “sad that you couldn’t think anything about her as a person even on such an important day". A second user wrote, “Sad reality of people on wedding day people do such marketing. Working on Amazon, Google is like such a big achievement, I don’t think so.” Though the man got trolled by the users on Twitter, some praised his innovative idea and termed it 'cool.' See reactions:

Saying this for the last time -- Indians need to be stopped rn pic.twitter.com/dXZAm3l4k8 — tc respectooor 🫡 (@unironictechbro) July 29, 2022

What an egregious misuse of the words “my Amazonian wife” https://t.co/ES7YC6xnlG — Iva Dixit (@ivadixit) July 31, 2022

How to mute linkedin related tweets? https://t.co/dKDXnsAqUB — yellow crested warbler (@vendekka) July 30, 2022