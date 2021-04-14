Man Teaches Children Under A Flyover In Delhi, Netizens Salute 'dedication And Enthusiasm'

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to his official Twitter handle and praised a teacher who has been teaching his students in a Delhi slum. Nanda borrowed the words of the known Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar as he wrote, “Ho kahin bhi aag, lekin aag jalni chahiye”, which translates to “It doesn't matter where it burns, but keep this fire burning”. As per another tweet by Nanda, Satyendra Pal, from East Delhi comes from Uttar Pradesh and holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. The image has now gone viral with netizens all across social media applauding Pal for his efforts.

Man teaches students in Delhi slums

In the image uploaded by Nanda, the teacher can be seen teaching various students beneath a partially built flyover in eastern Delhi. The teacher has kept a whiteboard on one side of the platform. In the background of the whiteboard, English language alphabets have been written. Let’s have a look at the image.

This is Satyendra Pal,from East Delhi, who taught several children under the metro flyover. Hails from Uttar Pradesh and holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2021

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 19.5K likes. Applauding Pal, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "4-5 bicycle, bunch of students, like minded Master... Wherever the location. They can change the destiny of the country. This is YOUNG INDIA". The tweet has managed to gather over 1.5K Retweets. Netizens can be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions. One person wrote, "These people should be brought to mainstream and they must be given an opportunity as education minister. If they have to do something then they must be given the power".

Dedicated to those rich parents who are demanding reservations in education!!!! When there's a will, there's a way. Great work by teacher & students. Desire & determination matters, lotus blooms in mud!!!! — Mahesh K Barot (@MaheshB3012) April 14, 2021

There is no stopping for the determined ones. https://t.co/vMtZqRPhFG — Aditi Bhasin (@AditiBhasin5) April 14, 2021

Salute the dedication and enthusiasm!!!ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/d1gxElGshr — Nirmala (@nirsuman) April 14, 2021

Positivity for the day ! https://t.co/MORs6hBfTh — Sumit Talwar (@sumittalwar) April 14, 2021

Teacher teaches using loudspeaker

In another incident, a government school in the Jharkhand state reportedly came up with an innovative solution-oriented approach despite challenges to continue the learning for the financially challenged students amid coronavirus pandemic. Teachers in Middle School located at Bankathi village in tribal-dominated Dumka block used loudspeakers to teach the students who had no internet or smartphones for virtual learning. As per reports, Shyam Kishore Singh Gandhi, the headmaster of a school student asked the school students to come to their balconies or the area outside their homes on the porch to listen to the lectures on speakers given by the teachers.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)