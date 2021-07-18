Man Travels The World And Asks Strangers To Teach Him Their Favourite Dance Moves; Watch

The video of a man named Ed's dancing video with people across the globe is receiving much love online. He created a compilation film with the caption "100 days, 814 people, 490 dance movements.'' The dance forms he demonstrated ranged from slow-dance to upbeat-dancing, Bollywood to jazz, and there were so many that it'll make you want to unleash the inner dancer in you. Take a look at the videos of this man who asks passersby to teach him their favourite dance routines.

He has danced with people of different ages in his videos. From young to old, everyone has danced their hearts out, and the joy on their faces while doing so is truly incredible. Dancing and singing do, in fact, bring the world closer together, and a man on the internet is taking this very seriously and leaving netizens with a big smile on their faces. His content shows people from all origins getting together and exhibiting their cultures through their favourite dance moves.

Netizens shower appreciation

Several people commented on the video as they watched it. In addition to praising him for providing such positive information, they also thanked him for his efforts. One person liked it so much to the point that he couldn't help but write “Why am I crying at this omg? I keep watching it. So beautiful humans”.

“I feel like I just got to see the whole world through your eyes,” wrote an Instagram user. “Impressive man, great project,” said another person.

Some other videos by Ed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.