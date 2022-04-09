Man Turns Rickshaw Into Mobile Mini Rooftop Garden; Netizens Salute Novel Idea

With the increase in temperatures, people across the country have started preparing to keep themselves as well as their surroundings cool. There are also various ways as well the posts regarding the same on social media. With all these techniques, there is a picture posted on Twitter running viral, it has garnered the attention of the users. The picture showed a mini garden on the rooftop of a rickshaw. This may make you too appreciate the smart idea of a man.

However, the picture was posted by a Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim on Twitter. "This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed!", read the caption on the tweet. Meanwhile, the image showed the driver of the rickshaw sitting on the vehicle whose roof was covered with well-trimmed grass. Not just that, a few potted plants were kept on the side edge of the vehicle.

This Indian 🇮🇳 man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed! pic.twitter.com/YnjLdh2rX2 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 4, 2022

Netizens' reaction to the innovative idea

However, it still not known when was the image clicked, where it was from, or when it was first platformed on the Internet. As earlier the same image was shared back in 2021 on a Facebook page called Assam Alert. The caption of the post then read, "#Innovation l This man grew grass on his rickshaw to save his ride from the heat. Moreover, the picture has garnered about 21k likes. People on social media were seen commenting, “Wonderful…. Salute to your innovation and your skills to grow such healthy plants". The second user commented, “That's actually very innovative, other rickshaw drivers should also do that cause its April and the temperature is already above 42 degrees". The third called it “A novel idea to stay cool in this hot summer. Appreciate him for thinking in those lines. And a good way to attract customers".

Image: Unsplash/ PTI