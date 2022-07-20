Man Uses Both Hands For Drawing On Blackboard, Video Leaves Internet Stunned; WATCH

In general, people use their right hand for day-to-day activities and that's one of the common practices we are used to seeing but what if somebody uses both hands with the same efficiency? Yes, you heard right as there are some incredibly unique people existing in the world who can use their both hands with equal efficiency.

As of now, a viral video of a man shows him draw on a blackboard using both hands.

The viral video opens up to show a classroom, where the man is seated on a chair against a blackboard. He was sitting while facing the camera. The man took both his hands back to the blackboard and drew an outline structure of two faces. As the video progressed, it showed that he completed outlining the pictures and then moved to the second one. When it came to drawing the features of both pictures, the man did it simultaneously. He then moved on to complete the little details of the pictures in perfect sync, one at a time. The 46-second video was shared on Facebook by a media outlet 'Hinduism Now Global Press'.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has garnered 1.5 million views and 150K reactions since being shared. The entertaining video has prompted many to express their views. A user spelled, "Adbhut kala ko naman (Hailing this unique talent)."

A second user spelled, "A great art, salute you and your work". A third user wrote, "Amazing unbelievable n awesome synchronization of hands fingers movement with imagination so appropriately. Great."

