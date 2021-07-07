Man Uses Stun Gun As An Electric Razor; Feels 'lucky To Be Alive' In England's Bolton

In a bizarre incident, a man was about to use a stun gun as an electric razor. Mohammed Khan, a resident of Bolton, England said that he feels 'lucky to be alive' after he almost electroshocked himself. Khan claimed that he purchased the device along with a charger from a stranger in a backstreet. He had no idea that it was a stun gun when he bought it.

Khan, who was produced at Bolton Court this morning pleaded guilty to possession of the device. During the proceedings, 26-year-old Khan told the court that he plugged the device into the charger after he came back home. He realized the importance of the device when he had almost used it as a razor. He repeatedly mentioned that he was fortunate enough to not suffer a shock.

Greater Manchester Police Tactical Aid Unit confiscated the stun gun from Khan's resident in May last year. Along with the gun, the city police unit also seized the charger and the box it was kept in. He was taken into custody soon after.

According to Khan's prosecutor Eleanor Gleason, Khan forgot all about the gun and did not realize that it was stun gun because he had never seen one and could have acted differently if he was informed about it. To which Defence Lawyer countered by calling the stun gun a 'piece of plastic.' However, Khan was proven guilty of possession of the device and sentenced to two years in prison to be released on condition.

Stun Guns

Stun guns are usually used by law enforcers for decades to temporarily immobilize criminals to restrict combative nature. A 5 seconds shock called 'cycle' can cause excruciating pain and muscle freeze up. Since 2001, more than 500 people have died due to injuries caused by stun guns. Stun guns, popularly called Tasers, can lead to cardiac arrest if a shock is delivered to the chest. In 2009, Taser was used on protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles. Since 2016, United States has seen a steep rise in the use of stun guns among public safety professionals as an in-person combat prevention measure.

