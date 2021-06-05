Man Wears Saree To Enter Girlfriend's House, Watch What Happened When Relatives Catch Him

In a bizarre incident, a man dressed as a bride arrived at his girlfriend's house in Uttar Pradesh. The man disguised as a woman reportedly reached the girl's house to meet her. His plan, however, failed as the girl's family recognised him. The video of the incident that reportedly happened in UP's Bhadohi has gone viral on social media.

Man arrives at girlfriend's residence

The video shows the man dressed as a woman in a red saree. The man is wearing a wig, jewellery, carrying a handbag and has also applied makeup on his face to dupe people. According to reports, the girl was all set to tie the know when the man arrived at her house to meet her. The video of him being caught shows the girl’s relatives surrounding him.

The people who seem angry at him try to expose his identity by pulling his veil. But, the man dressed as a woman in order to hide his identity tries to cover his face with the veil. As per reports, the man escaped with his friends before the family could inform the police. The video of the incident has been shared by a user Amitabh Chaudhary on Twitter and it has gathered more than 550 views.

In #UttarPradesh's #Bhadohi, a man dressed up as bride went to his girlfriend's home. Phir kya!!! Kuta gaya pusht... @myogiadityanath lockdown mein relaxation kariye Baba 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/a9nBUaAhfc — Amitabh Chaudhary (@HumAmitabh) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, a video of Kashmiri bride and groom, who were caught on lens playing a small game, while sitting in their mandap had created a stir on the internet. The video which first landed on Instagram shows the couple playing Flip The Bottle while pandit ji is “on rest”. The less than a minute clip was shared by a user called Atul Sahni who captioned the post as “when pandit ji want some rest !! Let’s play.” The video starts by showing the couple, decked in their bright wedding outfits sitting in their mandap when the groom picks up a water bottle and flips it.

IMAGE: HumAmitabh/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.