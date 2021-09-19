Man Wins Internet With Insane Dance Moves And Transition Effects, Netizens React

On the different social media platforms, there are various hot videos that have captured the attention of netizens. Similarly, a viral video with spectacular dancing moves is going to capture your heart. The video has gone viral on social media, and after seeing it, viewers are going gaga over it.

In the amazing popular video, a dancer, Kid the Wiz can be seen performing with a careless attitude. He is dressed in a pair of unusual shorts and a tee with a cap, and he appeared to be having a wonderful time. The dancer began performing energetic feats while dancing to the music, and then he began performing amazing actions. The crazy optical illusions, accompanied by his great dance moves in the clip, are very entertaining. Netizens are left stunned by the dancer's coordination with the special effects.

The footage was shared on Kid the Wiz's Instagram account. He also credited the results to a New Influx account. The video has outstanding dancing talents, and the editing skills added to it, such as how the shoes and cap were matched during his dance moves, have made it even better. Since its release, the viral video has garnered millions of views in a short period of time. In the comments section, the dancer with his stunning effects have earned a lot of appreciation. Watch the video here:

Several viewers complimented his dancing abilities and began to voice their opinions in the comments box. Take a look at some of them:

There are also numerous videos of his dancing shared on the same social media account.

(Image: Twitter/@Kidthewiz)