'Little Free Library' Wins Internet, Netizens Laud Manav Kaul For 'brilliant Initiative'

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have imposed strict lockdowns worldwide. The pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and books can be a good escape from the boredom that comes by staying at home all day. And actor Manav Kaul believes the same as he tweeted about a free library outside his colony which has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Twitter, Manav shared a picture of the mini free library installed outside his colony’s gate. The picture shows a white cabinet in the shape of a tiny house that has been fixed on two poles with a board which reads “Little Free Library.” The mini library has two shelves loaded with several books.

The actor added that people can simply pick up a book or return a book when they’d like. He also said that every neighbourhood should have a little library. Sharing Manav’s tweet, actor Richa Chadha added that she has donated several books to the little free library in the neighbourhood. Check out their posts here:

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY Outside My colony gate ❤️ Take a book - return a book 🌻🙏🏽I feel every colony should have this little library 🙏🏽 #freelibrary pic.twitter.com/AFDWx8BIgK — मानव (@Manavkaul19) August 24, 2020

I have donated several books here ... 💕so heartening ! https://t.co/DiyCQAT0yD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

Netizens pour in love for the thought-provoking initiative

Both the tweets have garnered the attention of tweeple, eliciting appreciation and praises for the concept of such a library. Many people called it a wonderful idea, saying they would want something like this in their neighbourhood too. Others said it’s a great opportunity for book lovers, calling the initiative inspiring and suggesting that it should be everywhere. Check out some of the reactions here:

Brilliant idea.. I agree it should be everywhere — Ranjanna Aggarwal (@ranjanaagg) August 24, 2020

Wow... Which colony is yours... People there are wise I am sure. — Seeking Wisdom (@vikskukreja) August 25, 2020

Someone needs to start this project of a library for each village. So many of us have books to donate. — ChotiWala (@s4n4u) August 25, 2020

Wow so good to see this initiative — Tushar Agarwal (@ta_agarwal) August 25, 2020

This is so valuable. — Peace14868 (@peace14868) August 25, 2020

That's such an inspiring idea. Great !! — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) August 24, 2020

It's a great opportunity for #booklovers ❤️ — Rakhi Lukkad 🇮🇳 (@rakhi_lukkad) August 24, 2020

People worldwide are finding various ways to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by engaging themselves in different hobbies from cooking to reading to watching. A week back, a Chandigarh based Non-Governmental Organization had set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books to needy students. This great initiative was started by Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO Open Eye Foundation.

Earlier this year, a mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl had also gone viral. According to several reports, the library aimed to encourage reading habits among people. It also provided the 'Take a book, leave a book' criteria to help build communities. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan had shared some pictures on Twitter featuring the mini roadside library, calling it the "best investment for Nation-building."

(Image credit: Manav Kaul's Twitter)

