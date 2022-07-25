Mangaluru Girl Wins Internet With Ambidexterity Skills In Multiple Styles, Languages

There are rare cases of people displaying ambidexterity, the ability to write well with both hands. The skills of one such youngster has become a talking point on social media. The person has already set records and is aspiring for more feats as she has been displaying her talent in different patterns.

A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a 17-year-old girl writing 45 words per minute with both her hands. Aadi Swaroopa from Mangaluru, Karnataka finds herself among the rarest of rare individuals as she is not only ambidextrous but can write simultaneously with her hands in 11 different ways, including blindfolded, unidirectional, mirror image, opposite directions and other different patterns. In the video, she was also seen writing in two languages, English and Kannada.

Aadi's skills have already been recognised by Lata Foundation’s Exclusive World Record for writing 45 words unidirectionally in one minute. The multitalented teenager aspires to break at least one Guinness World Record in the coming years.

A video of the girl with the caption, "Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute" is impressing netizens.

Netizens' reactions on youngster's ambidexterity skills

Many on the internet lauded the efforts of a girl. The video has garnered around 365K views accompanied by several likes. The trending video has also prompted many to express their views. A user expressed, "Indians are built differently". "I'm ambidextrous but nowhere near this level, salute," read another comment. Another netizen commented, "I'm a born lefty but so many people tried to Cure me that some things I can do better with my right hand. I'm just messed up. Kudos to Aadi for being ambidextrous".

