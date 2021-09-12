Mango Dolly Ice Cream Chaat Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Give Mixed Reaction

The videos of fusion dishes are found all over the Internet, and we occasionally come across some unusual delights. These fusion recipes are regularly shared online, provoking a wide range of reactions. One such video of 'mango dolly ice cream chaat,' from Gujrat, Vadodara is making the rounds on the Internet.

A man can be seen slicing the bread and pouring it into the coconut water in the three-minute video. He then tops the bread with different sauces, dried fruits, and finally mango ice cream, which he slices into small pieces and lays on top of the bread. He tops it up with some wonderful mango chutney and a smear of cheese. To decorate the 'mango dolly ice cream chaat,' small chunks of ice cream are chopped again.

Netizens' mixed reaction to 'mango dolly ice cream chaat'

The video was shared one day ago on Instagram by a user with the caption, "Mango Dolly Ice Cream Chaat This is crazy! Bhai Bhai Dabri, Pani Gate, Near Ayurvedic 3 Rasta, Vadodara" and also on Twitter by a user. It has gained lakhs of views on Instagram and thousands of views on Twitter.

It also garnered a huge number of comments from the internet community. Some people were outraged by the footage of ice cream being mixed with cheese, while others were intrigued and wanted to taste it. One Instagram user commented, "My favourite ice cream." Another commenter wrote, "Oh please...now there's even an ice-cream version. Indians becoming day by day so creative"

The third comment read, "I have tasted it. It is gold !!"

I have tasted it ..

It is gold !!😍 — noBody (@slightlyTall) September 12, 2021

I mean why not

Where can i find this ? — Aditya (@Adityaislit) September 12, 2021

"Bhaiyya sweet mat banao"😂

Bhaiyya is like: nai nai khatta mhetha hai thoda 😂😂😂



1st icecream tak thikk tha, par uske upar chutney aur cheeze 💩💩💩 — Vishal Gajanan Giri (@VishalGajananG3) September 12, 2021

Another fusion dish involving Ice-Cream

The popularity of fusion cuisine has grown to the point, where recipes that make no sense are nonetheless created with passion in order to reach out to the public. Recently, a YouTube channel posted an intriguing video in which a McDonald's chicken burger is shattered and squished. A McDonald's chicken burger is broken and mashed. After this, the ice cream blend is added and mixed together. Finally, the mixture is spread and ice cream rolls are extracted and served.

