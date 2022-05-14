Mango Maggi Enters List Of Weirdest Food Combos, Netizens Call It 'nonsense'

Weird food combinations top the internet's trend list now and then. From Maggi ice cream to Gulab Jamun paranthas to Icecream dosa, fusion foods can range from good to bad and further to worst. As netizens and food lovers still recovering from the bizarre food combos on offer, a new item has made it to the list of the weirdest food combos. This time the item being talked about is 'Mango Maggi'.

A recent video posted by a food blogger on Instagram, under the handle @thegreatindianfoodie, has left netizens confused. In the viral video, a woman can be seen preparing the now-infamous Mango Maggi. The video opens up to show a woman making the Maggi. She was seen adding a lot of mango juice during the process and in the end, serves the dish with some generous toppings of mango slices and a dash of Maaza on the side. "Summers have reached now while both mango and Maggi are favourites, so why not try both at the same time? Presenting special Mango Maggi (translated from Hindi)", read the caption.

Previously, a viral video of the bizarre food combination emerged on the internet. The video showed a person coming up with a unique recipe for Maggi and Panipuri. As the video progressed, the person, instead of adding potato, used Maggi as a stuffing in the golgappa. The person then added chutney to the Panipuri. This bizarre combination attracted a strong rejection from many.

Netizens react to weird food combo

After seeing this weird food combination that went viral on Instagram, many strongly disapproved of the food combo. "This is totally a waste of food.....Why so...?", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Does food police exist coz this should be a life sentence". The third user expressed, "I need to scrub my eyes with detergent. What is this unholy hell??!!!".

Image: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie