'Manike Mage Hithe' And 'Rowdy Baby' Mashup By Nandy Sisters Wins The Internet; WATCH

The melodious track of the Sinhala song 'Manike Mage Hithe' has created quite a buzz amongst the online community. The song which was sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva has mesmerised Indians, including celebrities as many of them took to social media to share the video clip. Now, a new cover of the song by two Indian sisters has won the internet. Sisters Antara Nandy and Ankita Nandy have released a video on Facebook with an intriguing mashup featuring the viral Sinhala song. The video is a mashup track where the sisters can be seen singing 'Manike Mage Hithe' and the popular Tamil song 'Rowdy Baby' while performing to the harmonious mashup. The video clip was uploaded on Antara Nandy's Facebook page which has received numerous plaudits.

"Manike Mage Hithe x Rowdy Baby !! I meannnn [sic]," read the caption of the video along with several hashtags.

The video has been doing the rounds on social media ever since it was shared on September 22. As of now, it has racked up more than 1.8 million views and over 99,000 likes. Besides, it has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Ayee So So melodious your voice and harmony instantly uplift the mood! [sic]." "Lovely. Such a beautiful blend of the two songs. Mesmerising voice [sic]," wrote another user. "Absolutely Beautiful girls. Would love to hear a full cover of Manike Mage Hithe with the full rap and everything. With a lot of love from Sri Lanka [sic]," expressed a third. "I guess with "manike maage hithe" every single language has their own version, but by this duo is the best. Love for both of u..god bless..[sic]," read a comment.

Take a look at the video:

Here is how the online community reacted:

Bhojpuri version of 'Manike Mage Hithe'

It should be noted here that the Bhojpuri film industry also jumped on the bandwagon to develop its own version of 'Manike Mage Hithe', following the footsteps of English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bangla. Last week, the Bhojpuri version of the song was uploaded on YouTube which became quite a sensation on the internet. Bhojpuri artist named Bihari Gypsy Soul created the rendition which has been composed by Ranjan. The video has garnered more than 63,000 views and over 1,300 likes as of now.

Image: Facebook/Antara Nandy