Manike Mage Hithe's Soulful Recital On Flute Makes Rounds On Internet; Netizens React

Flautist, Naveen Kumar, who played the instrument in movies like 'Bombay' and 'Kal Ho Na Ho' shared a beautiful flute rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

Rohit Ranjan
Manike Mage Hithe

The Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe has become a blockbuster in India, all thanks to social media. The song's cover has over 127 million views on YouTube and the number is growing every single day. Originally sung by Sri Lankan artist Yohani Diloka de Silva and rapper Satheeshan, has been remade in many languages in India such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla and Bhojpuri.

Now another version of the song has surfaced on Instagram. The well-known flautist, Naveen Kumar, who played the instrument in the movies like Bombay, the iconic music of Zara Zara from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and the Kal Ho Na Ho title track shared a beautiful flute rendition of Manike Mage Hithe. Kumar posted the video of himself playing the song on the flute on Instagram, a while ago on August 25 with the caption, "Manike Mage Hithe. A lot of you have asked me to listen to this beautiful Sri Lankan song by @yohanimusic On public demand here is flute version of the song for you guys[sic]."

Netizens loved the flute rendition

The video has received more than 14 thousand views and welcomed a huge number of comments from netizens. Yohani herself came on the comment section, and wrote, "Wow," acknowledging the beautiful rendition.

One person commented, "I am from southern sri lanka it is really nice to hear this song from you specially pleasure[sic]." Another Instagram user wrote, " Really Fantastic , it seems like Lord Krishna is playing flute in such a medulous way , Reall amazing sir Amazing[soc]." Meanwhile, the third comment read, "Wonderful sir jii. I like learn this beautiful song from u[sic]."

Yohani's popularity in India

Yohani's popularity is at an all-time high as the song is making its way around the internet. Reportedly, Manike Mage Hithe will be performed live in India by the Sri Lankan musician soon. As part of her Indian tour, Yohani will perform in Gurugram on September 30 and Hyderabad on October 3. Many Bollywood stars have taken notice of the song including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff, who have shared their reactions to the song on social media. Tiger Shroff recently shared a video on Instagram of himself dancing to the song, which received a lot of attention.

