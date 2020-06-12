Manipur CM Honours Auto Driver Who Drove 8 Hours To Drop COVID-19 Warrior Home

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren honoured the auto driver Laibi Oinam on June 11 for taking a recovered patient of COVID-19 from Imphal hospital to Kamjong district. The woman driver had to drive for at least eight hours to ferry the person to the district 100 kilometres away after the ambulance service of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal refused to take the person home as she hailed from another district.

Laibi Oinam volunteered to drop the recovered coronavirus patient who had reportedly returned from Kolkata and drove tirelessly during the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 to reach the hilly destination. Manipur CM also handed over a cash award of Rs 1,10,000 to Oinam and said that she is a true example of ‘service above self’ amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Biren even shared images on social media showing him honouring the woman dressed in her uniform.

Glad to honour and hand over a cash reward of Rs.1,10,000 to Smt Laibi Oinam, a auto driver from Pangei who took the trouble to take the discharged girl from JNIMS covering 8 hours journey to Kamjong on midnight of May 31. She truly exemplifies hard work and “service above self.” pic.twitter.com/oFwgcx0Kyz — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 11, 2020

'Real Hero'

Hundreds of netizens were found Oinam’s actions inspiring and called her “true hero”. From lauding her efforts especially during these trying times of global health crisis, some people even hailed Biren for being dynamic in honouring the auto driver. Some of the internet users even wished a “great life” to Oinam and congratulated her on receiving the cash prize. Many Twitter users expressed gratitude to Oinam for contributing to society with the resources she had to offer at the time.

Je Baat 👍🙏 — Nirguna Sanjay Prakash Sahoo (@DrSanjayPSahoo) June 11, 2020

Heartfelt thanks to her — Ayan Das (@Ayan_Dastweets) June 11, 2020

Congratulations 👏. You inspire 🇮🇳 — Vivek Pathak - Atmanirbhar Bharat🇮🇳 (@VivekPa77656400) June 11, 2020

Well done 👍 — ImTheDude (@indiantiger96) June 11, 2020

Real Hero — Rx Indian (@Hindu9876) June 12, 2020

