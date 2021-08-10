Manipur CM Shares Video Of His Excited Young Friend 'reporting' Oxygen Plant Inauguration

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on August 9 inaugurated several oxygen plants across districts in the state in a bid to boost the infrastructure of medical oxygen amid COVID. Later, a report by a young 'journalist' caught his attention and CM Singh took to Twitter to share the video.

The seven-year-old's excitement as the CM's chopper arrived at his village was noteworthy. Reporting from a roof overlooking a ground where the helicopter landed, the young 'journalist' is heard informing his audience about CM's arrival and how the newly-opened plant will help the people of the area. In the video, he also thanked CM Biren Singh for the initiative.

Social media was fascinated with how the young man continued his 'reporting' despite deafening noise made by the helicopter in the background. The young child's enthusiasm and delivery impressed hundreds online, including CM Singh himself.

Taking to Twitter, CM Singh attributed the kid as his 'friend' and tagged PM Modi in the post, while netizens were keen to know if the child made more of such videos.

"Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital," CM Singh posted

Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/agk5zch4A3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 10, 2021

Oxygen plants in Manipur

The CM inaugurated oxygen plants in hilly districts of the state as preparedness for the potential third wave of COVID. The three Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plants were opened at Chandel, Senapati and Ukhrul districts and have a capacity of producing 100 KL oxygen per minute (LPM). It is built to refill over 200 D-type oxygen cylinders daily at each PSA.

The CM was accompanied by Ministers and top officials of the Manipur government and state health department. In May, while announcing the plants, CM had assured that the state would provide all life-saving assistance to districts while combatting the pandemic.

