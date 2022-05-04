Manipur Minister Fulfils Promise Made To 10-year-old; Gets Her Admitted To Boarding School

Recently, a girl from Manipur, who had won accolades online after she was spotted babysitting her infant sibling while attending classes, is going to fly high. Manipur Cabinet Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh shared an update about the 10-year-old girl's education that had grabbed the attention of many on social media. The Manipur minister held true to his promise made after the 10-year-old, Meiningsinliu Pamei's photograph went viral and Pamei has now secured admission at the Slopeland Public School in Imphal.

Thongnam Biswajit Singh took to Twitter to share a photo with the girl and her family. He wrote "Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavors! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colors (sic)".

The picture was shared following up on the previous thread of his tweet regarding the same.

Viral photo grabs Manipur Minister's attention

Previously, a picture of Meiningsinliu Pamei from Manipur went viral on the internet, where she was seen attentively sitting in the class while taking notes and holding her sleeping sister in her left hand. This image caught the attention of Thongam Biswajit Singh, the state’s Minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology. After acknowledging her dedication to education, Thongnam Biswajit assured her that he will pay for her for all her expenses until she graduates.

The minister called up the girl and her family at his residence in Imphal on April 27. He interacted with her family. During the interaction, Singh also came to know that the girl from Tamenglong was babysitting her sister because her parents go out in the field for farming. After knowing about all her hardships, he assured her to pay for her education, and today (May 4) he took to Twitter to express that he finally fulfilled his promise by facilitating the girl's admission to a boarding school.

'Well done sir', netizens react

As the minister put out the tweet about fulfilling his promise, it flooded the social media with people appreciating him for this step. "Good gesture from a leader of the community," a user wrote. A second user commented, "Good luck ...education is a fundamental right of every child". A third user expressed, "This is awesomely inspiring !!".

