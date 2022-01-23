Manipur Youth Creates Guinness World Record For Most Finger Tip Push-ups In One Minute

A 24-year-old young man from Manipur has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute. Hailing from Manipur's Imphal West district, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh has created the record during an event organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur on January 14, Friday. However, it gained media attention after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the video of the youth smashing his earlier record. According to news agency ANI, Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. Watch the video of Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh creating the world record here:

#WATCH | Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute pic.twitter.com/arSF5ZySUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Record broken after a gap of 13 years by an Indian

Meanwhile, expressing his happiness over the record, Minister of Law and Justice, Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!" According to a report by East Mojo, the previous record holder in most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute is Graham Maly from the United Kingdom in 2009. "It is a historical record for breaking the world record after a gap of 13 years by an Indian," East Mojo quoted Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur as saying.

Further, he said officials of Aztecs Sports Manipur will be mailing the endeavoured videos to reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world to the authorities in London to verify the new record. According to Dr Thangjam, the 24-year-old young man from Manipur will receive the certificate of his achievement after three months.