Last Updated:

Man's Friends Make Extra Effort To Get Him Vaccinated; Video Goes Viral

A video of a group of men making special efforts to have their fearful friend vaccinated has gone viral on social media.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
COVID

Image: anilscribe/Twitter


A video of a group of men making special efforts to get their scared friend vaccinated has gone viral on social media. The 1.20-minute video, which has since gone viral shows a man being convinced to take the shot by his companions. The hesitant man, on the other hand, continues to avoid approaching the medical person. It has gained thousands of views and is still increasing.

A journalist named Aniil Dubey uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote that getting vaccinated is a challenging task.

While it is unclear when and where the video was taken, the incident occurred at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, according to the tweet. The video has caught the attention of many netizens, some of them expressed their views in the comments. One of the Twitterati wrote, "It's called friendship which is rare to seen." Another commented, "Sacchi dosti saccha pyaar." "Awesome," said the third.

READ | Man shares dad's 'handwritten notes' on how to book Uber; netizens react to viral tweet

Earlier a similar video of a lady went viral. A health worker and maybe a family member can be seen in the video holding down the woman in the centre, as a nurse is ready to administer the dose with a syringe. The health worker is seen holding her hand to calm her down as she gets more scared. When that fails and the elderly woman begins to scream in terror, other nurses rush to restrain her legs so that the injection could be given without difficulty.

READ | 'Awwdorable': Dad doggo brings treat for mama dog as she feeds puppies in viral video

Finally, after getting jabbed, the woman appears to be amused, as everyone bursts out laughing. Take a look:

READ | Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu's close encounter with giant cobra in Tamil Nadu; see viral post

(Image: Twitter/@anilscribe)

READ | 'Mother's vigilance': Mama rhino spotted protecting calf in viral video from Kaziranga
READ | Groom piggybacks bride to wedding, ends up in horrible accident: Watch viral video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Madhya Pradesh, Vaccination, Viral Video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND