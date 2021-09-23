Man's Friends Make Extra Effort To Get Him Vaccinated; Video Goes Viral

A video of a group of men making special efforts to get their scared friend vaccinated has gone viral on social media. The 1.20-minute video, which has since gone viral shows a man being convinced to take the shot by his companions. The hesitant man, on the other hand, continues to avoid approaching the medical person. It has gained thousands of views and is still increasing.

A journalist named Aniil Dubey uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote that getting vaccinated is a challenging task.

While it is unclear when and where the video was taken, the incident occurred at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, according to the tweet. The video has caught the attention of many netizens, some of them expressed their views in the comments. One of the Twitterati wrote, "It's called friendship which is rare to seen." Another commented, "Sacchi dosti saccha pyaar." "Awesome," said the third.

Earlier a similar video of a lady went viral. A health worker and maybe a family member can be seen in the video holding down the woman in the centre, as a nurse is ready to administer the dose with a syringe. The health worker is seen holding her hand to calm her down as she gets more scared. When that fails and the elderly woman begins to scream in terror, other nurses rush to restrain her legs so that the injection could be given without difficulty.

Finally, after getting jabbed, the woman appears to be amused, as everyone bursts out laughing. Take a look:

