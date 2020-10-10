'Bag Is Empty Like Her Soul': Man’s Funny Ad Selling Ex’s Fake Jimmy Choo Bag Goes Viral

A vengeful lover took to the Facebook marketplace to sell his ex-girlfriend's fake, empty, and “not a real deal but surgically enhanced” bag after a bitter breakup. The man in Australia, sharing photos of his ex-girlfriend’s fake bag, wrote that he would price the bag that “matched her persona quite well” at $20 in a side-splitting advertisement.

In the bitter ad the man, still delved in the trenches of a potent heartbreak, said that the bag was leathery, and had a “strange smell”, abruptly clarifying, his ex-girlfriend, and not the bag; “the bag smells great”, he told his potential customers. “The bag is empty like her soul,” the former boyfriend wrote, adding, “no matter how much you wish it might be real, it’s nothing more than a ‘cheap imitation’ in the savage tone, visibly hurt, heartbroken and mending".

“Ouch!,” a netizen commented on the blue Jimmy Choo replica bag advert. However, the rejected lover did not flinch about quipping to his customers some further ad detailing, “bits that weren’t quite in the right place” he wrote. He even hurled another mean commentary at his ex-girlfriend with addressing the appearance of the bag as having “excessive tanning”. “Brilliant!” Another user wrote, however sensitive to man’s ordeal. “Plenty more real ‘bags’ out there,” he advised, attempting to sound helpful.

Ad pinned as 'best sale post ever'

While the post majorly triggered virtual laughter online, it invited flak from the women who called the frustrated man much like the bag too, saying, “you’re blue, but you’ve got a handle on it,” which sparked more hilarity online. “Stop buying your girl cheap gifts, what do you expect (sic),” said one other. To this, a man replied, “This was pre-existing baggage she came with,” correcting the woman as an onslaught of rebukes and sympathy were launched between men and women in the comments.

Facebook marketplace customers tagged the post as "best sale post ever”. However, this wouldn’t be the first where the aggravated ex has been spotted on the marketplace. A few weeks ago, a woman was reported selling her engagement ring for $5 after a breakup with fiancée, adding, she’d give it for free to “his next girl”.

