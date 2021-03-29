Man's Marriage Proposal Gets Rejected In Front Of Busy Shopping Mall | Watch Video

Quick links:
A video is doing rounds on social media that shows a young man whose proposal went wrong after the girl rejected him in front of a busy shopping mall. The video shows a man sitting on his knees while popping up the question and within few seconds his girlfriend walks away. The crowd who was witness to the whole incident laughed at the man and few people from the crowd later consoled him. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to share their views.
The man dressed up as Ben Tennyson, the lead character in the animated show Ben 10. He wore the character's signature green jacket along with an Omnitrix, a watch-like device that the character used to wear on his wrist. In the video, the man gets on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend with a ring. The people cheered and clapped but the moment soon turns embarrassing for the young man. His girlfriend rejects the man and walks away. Several people captured the moment on their phones and two men then come and console the man.
The video has gone viral on social media and many users took to comments section to share their views The people expressed sympathy for the man while some others made fun of his clothing. One user wrote, "the ben10 dude who got his proposal rejected i feel bad for him but the outfit was a bit much". Another individual commented, "No wonder she said no...imagine telling yo family how he proposed and you gotta explain that he was dressed like it was a comic-con convention."
However, things went well for an Australian couple wherein a sweet love note and a ring was dispatched to the woman on behalf of the proposing man by the zoo’s cockatoo bird has moved the internet. Shared by Australia Zoo on their official Twitter handle, nearly 2-minute footage depicts a unique wedding proposal made by Australian man Jesse Bickford to his unsuspecting partner seated next to him at the Zoo ground watching the show, clueless. In the large scale event in the presence of an audience and the cute furry animals, the zoo organized a magical experience for Bickford to get his partner to say ‘I do’.
