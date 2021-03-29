Man's Marriage Proposal Gets Rejected In Front Of Busy Shopping Mall | Watch Video

A video is doing rounds on social media that shows a young man whose proposal went wrong after the girl rejected him in front of a busy shopping mall. The video shows a man sitting on his knees while popping up the question and within few seconds his girlfriend walks away. The crowd who was witness to the whole incident laughed at the man and few people from the crowd later consoled him. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to share their views.

The man dressed up as Ben Tennyson, the lead character in the animated show Ben 10. He wore the character's signature green jacket along with an Omnitrix, a watch-like device that the character used to wear on his wrist. In the video, the man gets on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend with a ring. The people cheered and clapped but the moment soon turns embarrassing for the young man. His girlfriend rejects the man and walks away. Several people captured the moment on their phones and two men then come and console the man.

The video has gone viral on social media and many users took to comments section to share their views The people expressed sympathy for the man while some others made fun of his clothing. One user wrote, "the ben10 dude who got his proposal rejected i feel bad for him but the outfit was a bit much". Another individual commented, "No wonder she said no...imagine telling yo family how he proposed and you gotta explain that he was dressed like it was a comic-con convention."

Nigga had the bb simon w the black fazos and the Ben 10 jacket??? Nigga like me would’ve gotten on my knees right there in the food court — e_bandz (@ebandz562) March 24, 2021

waiting for my Ben 10 pic.twitter.com/okxHQZRUiI — out of bounds (@URWYWITHWORDS) March 24, 2021

Nigga shouldn't have never embarrassed her like that — Teyonah Parris's husband (@MaybeAntonio) March 24, 2021

the ben10 dude who got his proposal rejected i feel bad for him but the outfit was a bit much — OtakuTrash Rachel! (@DakotaDedicate1) March 24, 2021

Perfect Example Of A Golden Rule For Any Nerds:

NEVER bring fandom into a relationship, especially A MARRIAGE PROPOSAL!!! #Ben10 https://t.co/FnMZNkEnhJ — Jim Já°m (@JamesGlodo) March 24, 2021

No wonder she said no...imagine telling yo family how he proposed and you gotta explain that he was dressed like it was a comic-con conventionðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — AFROBOY (@Fakec0nspiracy) March 24, 2021

He’ll find someone that loves him for his style — AFROBOY (@Fakec0nspiracy) March 24, 2021

