Man’s Mind-boggling Transition Clip Into Random Objects Leaves Netizens Puzzled; Watch

Instagram is full of interesting and funny videos and every now and then one might stumble upon a random hilarious video whether it's stand-up comedy, DIY videos, kitten videos, etc. People all over the world are trying new things and making mesmerising videos to keep people's attention in this digital era. Similarly, stop-motion artist Kevin Parry created an intriguing film in which he produces optical illusions. It's as if he transforms into anything, pumpkins, bananas, ice, balloons, and so on.

Kevin transforms into red balloons, snowdrift and banana

Parry posted the clip with the caption, “A collection of me turning into random things - many more to come.'' The recording features Parry shifting into a snowdrift, red balloons, and even a banana.

While some were taken aback by the expertly crafted video, others were enthralled by the premise. Several internet users were quick to point out how well the whole event was executed.

“This is soo amazing! I’m actually watching it on loop,” wrote an Instagram user. “Did you actually fall on your face to get that Red balloon transition?” commented another. “All of the transitions are mind-blowing,” wrote a third commenter on Instagram.

Who is Kevin Parry?

Kevin Parry is a full-time social media influencer who started out as a stop-motion animator and visual effects artist. He has also worked on a few animated feature films before returning to his hometown Toronto to pursue a career in YouTube and Instagram. He specialises in mind-boggling illusions and hypnotic stop-motion animation. He has around 1 million followers on most social media channels.

His work has been appreciated by fans, brands, and reviewers. He has been recognised as a leader in the field by a number of organisations. He was named one of Variety's Animators to Watch, and his work for motion picture animation studio LAIKA recently earned them a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination for their film Missing Link.

Recently, he posted another video that took the internet by storm with his frightening yet interesting clip of himself appearing in his eyeball.

Image- @kevinbparry/Instagram

