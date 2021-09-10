Heartwarming videos on social media often manage to uplift the mood of users viewing them. One such video, which has gone viral, has put a smile on people's faces and also left them emotional. The video shows how school employees in the United States decided to surprise the institute's custodian by gifting him a car. The man's reaction to receiving the gift has made the video all the more captivating to watch.

Unity Grove Elementary took to Facebook to share the video with a detailed explanation. "Today was one of those days that make you smile for hours. Through the generosity of our staff, we have been able to bless our head custodian Mr. Chris in his time of need. In the past few months, Ms Combs and Ms MacDonald have orchestrated collection for funds to help him find housing and utility payments. Thanks to a wonderful Jackson friend, today the staff gifted Chris A CAR so he no longer has to walk to work! Little did we know, it was his favourite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was HIS! Unity Grove is a special place, and we are so grateful for the people who are in our lives [sic]," read the caption of the video.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on social media since being shared last month. As of now, it has garnered more than 2.2 million views, over 70,000 likes. The video has also accumulated thousands of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, "This is amazing. What an amazing story that has me crying. I didn’t know anything about this but I know our school along with Megan Wells MacDonald and Jodi Brown Combs are amazing. These two ladies have huge hearts and to organize this for this young man just proves it even more!!!! [sic]." "Thank you two wonderful ladies for displaying God’s love. Through your actions, he is able to confirm and proclaim that there is a God. I pray God’s blessings upon you both [sic]," wrote another. "It's amazing how the first thing he did was look up to the sky goes to show he is a praying soul [sic], expresses a third.

Watch the video here:

Here are some reactions by users:

Image: @Unity Grove Elementary/Facebook