Man's Wedding Proposal In A Packed Baseball Stadium Goes Wrong; Watch Video

A video is doing rounds on social media that shows a man whose proposal went wrong after the girl rejected him in a packed baseball stadium.

wedding proposal

IMAGE: officialazari/Twitter


A video is doing rounds on social media that shows a man whose proposal went wrong after the girl rejected him in a packed stadium. The clip shows a man sitting on his knee while popping up the question and within few seconds, his girlfriend fled from the scene. The supposed proposal took place at a Worcester Red Sox game in Polar Park, Massachusetts, as per 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Proposal gone wrong

The video was shared by a user who goes by a Twitter username @officialazari. In the video, a man gets down on his knee and proposes to his girlfriend. The crowds in the stadium start cheering for the couple but the proposal soon backfires as the woman shakes her head saying 'no'. The woman asks the crowd to move and she leaves from the spot leaving the man in shock. Watch the video here:

Since shared, the video has garnered over 224K views and 3,464 likes on social media. Netizens, stunned by the bizarre incident took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users felt bad for the man but others were of the opinion that it was staged. One user commented, "Probably should have gotten to know her a little better first. She was probably late for another marriage proposal at another ballpark, maybe with his brother or cousin. Or late for the tattoo parlour. Do a redo so she can run away again." Another individual commented, "What’s worse? Saying no and running away or saying yes to be polite and saying no later?". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video that had surfaced on the internet shows a man proposing to his partner in a unique way by giving her five rings. Instagram user Britney Miller shared a video where her partner William Hunn can be seen proposing to her, leaving the netizens completely awestruck. The video has now gone viral on social media with netizens all across the internet sharing the video.

IMAGE: officialazari/Twitter

