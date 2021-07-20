Man's Wedding Proposal In A Packed Baseball Stadium Goes Wrong; Watch Video

A video is doing rounds on social media that shows a man whose proposal went wrong after the girl rejected him in a packed stadium. The clip shows a man sitting on his knee while popping up the question and within few seconds, his girlfriend fled from the scene. The supposed proposal took place at a Worcester Red Sox game in Polar Park, Massachusetts, as per 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Proposal gone wrong

The video was shared by a user who goes by a Twitter username @officialazari. In the video, a man gets down on his knee and proposes to his girlfriend. The crowds in the stadium start cheering for the couple but the proposal soon backfires as the woman shakes her head saying 'no'. The woman asks the crowd to move and she leaves from the spot leaving the man in shock. Watch the video here:

From a source, here's the video!! 😅 Sad to watch. pic.twitter.com/umKVV6M2Jk — Dylan Azari (@officialazari) July 16, 2021

Since shared, the video has garnered over 224K views and 3,464 likes on social media. Netizens, stunned by the bizarre incident took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users felt bad for the man but others were of the opinion that it was staged. One user commented, "Probably should have gotten to know her a little better first. She was probably late for another marriage proposal at another ballpark, maybe with his brother or cousin. Or late for the tattoo parlour. Do a redo so she can run away again." Another individual commented, "What’s worse? Saying no and running away or saying yes to be polite and saying no later?". Check out some user reactions.

I am not sure I could break his heart in front of everyone one. I would lean in and take the ring but whisper we need to talk about this. Smile and give it back later. Is that too nice? — Amber (@Amber9374) July 20, 2021

I would have just said yes and then talked to them about it later lol — lucie (@leftylucieb) July 16, 2021

exactly! this was 100% planned, how is she gonna go up there in front of thousands of people and not know what he's planning? this was staged lol — MΦrρhιηε✮Drεαɱzz™ (@MorphineDreamzz) July 16, 2021

Never put a woman (or man) in this situation thinking it will guarantee a 'yes'. No one wants to be put in this position. He just turned her into an awkward meme. They may not even be friends now because she's so humiliated. That's never a good move bud. Ugh. #dontdoit #shesaidno — LL (@MoreThanWrite) July 19, 2021

Footage would definitely be better if it were staged. Although if it was just for views, they have GOT to get a better camera guy 😂 — Nope (@Aye_Scotty) July 16, 2021

I dunno, what hope is there for someone who goes for a big public proposal without it being a sure “yes”? — Anthony Marx, MD (@percandidate) July 16, 2021

What’s worse? Saying no and running away or saying yes to be polite and saying no later? — Courtknee827 (@courtknee827) July 16, 2021

saying no and running away is worse...she could have asked for some time after agreeing...many people break up after engagement...atleast that would have given hima proper closure and no embarrasment — Sahil Prusty (@SahilPrusty) July 17, 2021

Meanwhile, a video that had surfaced on the internet shows a man proposing to his partner in a unique way by giving her five rings. Instagram user Britney Miller shared a video where her partner William Hunn can be seen proposing to her, leaving the netizens completely awestruck. The video has now gone viral on social media with netizens all across the internet sharing the video.

