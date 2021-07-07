Man’s ‘who Did It Better’ Challenge With Pet Beagle Delights Netizens, Watch Video Here

Many people enjoy watching videos of dogs participating in Instagram challenges with their owners, and this video of Doodle the beagle doing the same is no exception. The adorable doggo took part in the 'who did it better' challenge and melted the hearts of internet users with its adorableness.

Video has more than a million views

The video has received over one million views and a number of reactions since it was shared. Many others were won over by Doodle's charming expressions throughout the video. Some people couldn't stop fawning over the faithful canine.

Doodle's owner sits with a field of bite-sized goodies in front of him, while Doodle rests his head on his shoulder. The video shows the dog and human combination answering questions in the cutest way possible. Don't miss the conclusion because it's the greatest half for figuring out who did it better. “Aww! The ending melted my coronary heart,” wrote a person on Instagram. “What’s that angel face!” commented another. “An excessive amount of cuteness,” the third comment in the video. The comment section is full of aww...

Some viral dog videos

Dog videos are growing in popularity as it is not only entertaining but also relatable. A dog video involving a doggo became popular was published on Reddit, in which a dog was shown learning to swim. In April, a video from South Africa surfaced in which a 7-year-old dog named Jesse saved the life of a 13-year-old dog named Chucky.

In the latest video, a dog was seen jumping into a pool to save a man life without knowing how to swim. Anthony Spinner posted the video on Twitter of his dog Boogie, which has gotten a lot of attention from the internet for obvious reasons. Spinner is recorded pretending to drown in a pool while Boogie stands nearby and finally jumps to save him.

Another dog video has been circulated online where a service doggo visits its favourite figure Stitch from the Disney anime Lilo and Stitch. The clip published on Reddit is sure to provide you with the perfect aww-worthy moment to brighten your day. Dogs have shown to be the best buddies to their owners on occasion. However, some dogs go above demonstrate that they are the ideal assistance for any task. An Australian shepherd proves just that as he helps washing laundry with her owner.

Image- @doodle.thebeagle/Instagram

