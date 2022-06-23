Marathon Runner Receives Best Proposal On Finishing Line, Viral Video Wins Internet

People have different ways of professing their feelings for their loved ones. Some people may express it by giving gifts or taking their loved ones for long drives while some people have a very unique way of presenting their feelings. Similarly, a man proposed to his partner at the finishing line of a marathon that she was participating in. The viral video of this unique proposal has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video was posted on the Instagram account mileswithmaddie. It belongs to a woman named Madison who is an athlete. As per the post, she participated in the Buffalo Marathon in USA’s New York on May 29. She couldn’t have imagined that her partner Christopher James would be on one knee waiting for her to finish the race. Sharing the video, she explained how Chris is the backbone of all her training and running content on her Instagram page. She explained in detail that Chris always supported her from early nights in, to traveling on weekends for races, to sorting out all the race day logistics. Chris also bikes alongside her for hours very slowly while she is running long distances. She also thanked the Buffalo Marathon crew and both of her families for making the day so special for her.

Also, Madison shared the photos of the two on May 30, she wrote, “The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James. Official time: 3:34:19 05/29/2022 — the best day of my life.”

Netizens say, 'Congrats Maddie!!!'

The viral video has garnered around 1.8 million views since it was shared and has also accumulated several likes and comments. The proposal video has also prompted many to express their views, "I cried reading your caption I too share the beautiful gift of having every runner’s dream fiancé. We are so damn lucky to have the best support systems possible we truly lucked out big time with these two", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Maddie, I could watch this over and over again! It’s such a feel-good moment and there’s just so much happiness and love and raw emotion!". The third user expressed, "Absolutely Love this!! Would love to Repost this on our page with credits of course".

Image: Instagram/@mileswithmaddie